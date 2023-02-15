I was ‘going to kill everybody and myself’ after CNN firing, Chris Cuomo says

“I had to accept [my firing] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself,” the 52-year-old news personality told ex-Trump administration official Anthony Scramucci during The Mooch’s podcast , “Open Book,” which aired Wednesday.
His October debut drew 147,000 viewers, a pittance compared to the roughly 1 million he averaged on CNN, where he was the network’s top-rated primetime anchor.
Cuomo admitted that it was “kind of embarrassing” to go from top dog at CNN to a cable channel that “people don’t want to watch.”
“At CNN, I wasn’t set up to be [No. 1],” Cuomo said. “I wasn’t the big name there, I didn’t have the big team, they didn’t do the advertising about me. But I was still No. 1.”
Cuomo continued: “Why? Because it was the best show. Because I was giving people what they needed in that moment.”
Cuomo appeared to be struggling to come to terms with being relegated to his low ratings. His NewsNation program has averaged about 63,000 viewers per night.
“It’s hard to keep perspective on that because it’s kind of embarrassing,” he said.
“I will never be [No. 1] again,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo made it clear he feels wronged by CNN.
“I believe that was taken, I believe wrongly,” Cuomo said of his job.
“I will litigate that. I am not going to bitch about it in the press.”
Cuomo filed a $125 million arbitration claim against CNN. He accused the network of “smearing” his journalistic integrity. The case is ongoing.
Cuomo also revealed that he took legal action against HarperCollins, the publisher of his book “Deep Denial.” HarperCollins, which is owned by The Post’s parent company, News Corp., dropped the project after Cuomo’s firing.
The Post has sought comment from Cuomo’s representatives, CNN and Zucker.
