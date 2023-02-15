Bam Margera’s wife, Nicole Boyd, files for legal separation: report
By Tamantha Ryan,
10 days ago
Bam Margera’s wife, Nicole Boyd, has filed for legal separation from the former MTV star after almost 10 years of marriage.
According to TMZ , Boyd filed the papers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
Boyd has reportedly asked for both legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix. However, she will allow Margera, 43, to get supervised visitation of their son — as long as it’s within the LA County and he covers the expenses.
She is also reportedly asking the court to award her spousal support.
“Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this,” Steve-O, 48, wrote in a now-deleted comment.
The stunt performer — who has been sober for nearly 15 years — then said that he brought Margera on tour with him in hopes that he could “get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery.”
“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice,” he concluded, adding, “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”
