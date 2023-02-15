Bam Margera’s wife, Nicole Boyd, files for legal separation: report

Bam Margera’s wife, Nicole Boyd, has filed for legal separation from the former MTV star after almost 10 years of marriage.

According to TMZ , Boyd filed the papers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Boyd has reportedly asked for both legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix. However, she will allow Margera, 43, to get supervised visitation of their son — as long as it’s within the LA County and he covers the expenses.

She is also reportedly asking the court to award her spousal support.

After they began dating in 2012, Boyd and Margera tied the knot in Iceland in October 2013. Fours years later, they welcomed their son .

Throughout their marriage, the couple has experienced their share of ups and downs as Margera’s battles with substance abuse continued to publicly play out.

Boyd is asking for both legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, Phoenix. bam__margera/Instagram

In 2018, the professional skateboarder was sent to rehab after he was arrested for a DUI in California and has been in and out of treatment facilities ever since.

Due to his substance abuse problems, Boyd filed for full custody of their son in 2021 but refrained from filing for divorce from the reality TV star.

At the time, Boyd said she was willing to grant Margera monitored visitation and despite him being able to pick up who his monitor would be, she wanted to approve them in the end.

Boyd’s effort to distance herself from Margera comes after Steve-O pleaded for his longtime friend to get the help he needed before it was too late.

“Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this,” Steve-O, 48, wrote in a now-deleted comment.

The stunt performer — who has been sober for nearly 15 years — then said that he brought Margera on tour with him in hopes that he could “get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery.”

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice,” he concluded, adding, “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”