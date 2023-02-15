Open in App
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Every speech from Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII rally

By Charles Goldman,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ9cv_0kog3kSd00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom celebrated their Super Bowl LVII win with an epic parade and victory rally on Wednesday.

When things got started, the procession of buses made their way down Grand boulevard toward Union Station. When they arrived Mitch Holthus, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Governor Mike Parsons got things started before a performance from Chiefs fan and rapper Tech N9ne. Coaches and players had an opportunity to speak to ecstatic the crowd of Chiefs Kingdom faithful just after. Some spoke from the heart, others kept things brief and Travis Kelce was once again the life of the party.

Most of the speeches were influenced by the number of beers that had been consumed, which is to be expected on parade day. It all made for quite the celebration in Kansas City, perhaps a little tamer than their Super Bowl LIV parade and rally, but enjoyable nonetheless for fans in Chiefs Kingdom.

If you missed any of the action, below you can find several of the speeches in their entirety:

Clark Hunt

Mark Donovan

Brett Veach

Andy Reid

Patrick Mahomes

Nick Bolton

Travis Kelce

Chris Jones (and Travis Kelce)

