Aiea Chop Suey owners heading into retirement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A well-known restaurant is getting ready to close for good. The owners of Aiea Chop Suey said they need a break.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 is the restaurant’s last day, after it was in business for nearly 60 years.

The current owners have been running the restaurant for 15 years and now they are ready to relax.

Ever since word got around about the closure, restaurant owner Li Min Lin said their phones have been ringing off the hook.

If you would like to get your fix of Aiea Chop Suey one last time, they opened at 10:30 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.