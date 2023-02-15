West Virginia in top ten states with cultural landmarks

The study was performed by vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals . They analyzed the number of cultural attractions in each state to see which states had the highest percentage of them. Landmarks, museums, and art galleries were considered cultural attractions in the study.
The study found that New Mexico is the most cultural state in the US. The state is home to 367 sights and landmarks, 505 museums, and 334 art galleries meaning that out of the 2,751 attractions in the state, 43.84% were considered cultural, the highest percentage of any US state.
#
State
Total attractions
Total landmarks
Total museums
Total art galleries
Total cultural
Cultural as % of total attractions
1
New Mexico
2,751
367
505
334
1,206
43.84%
2
Mississippi
1,377
310
173
41
524
38.05%
3
Kansas
1,636
330
247
39
616
37.65%
4
North Dakota
653
169
64
7
240
36.75%
5
Rhode Island
1,499
360
125
49
534
35.62%
6
West Virginia
1,370
284
122
36
442
32.26%
7
Vermont
1,656
307
148
74
529
31.94%
8
Massachusetts
6,812
1,223
631
266
2,120
31.12%
9
South Dakota
1,166
192
135
31
358
30.70%
10
Delaware
828
150
75
20
245
29.59%
West Virginia just barely missed the top five, coming under Rhode Island by a little under a hundred total cultural attractions. It came in sixth place with 32.26 percent of all atrraction in the state being classified as cultural attractions.
“While the larger, more populated states may offer a larger range of attractions, this data highlights which states are focusing on encapsulating culture the most. Whether it be through expressing history through museums and landmarks or showcasing creativity through art, it’s also a great draw for tourism.”
This study was conducted by FloridaRentals , which offers Florida vacation homes with no service or booking fees in the most popular locations in the Sunshine State. The study used data available on TripAdvisor.
