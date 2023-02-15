FREEBURG, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Inspection Program suspended all operations at Red Barn Butchering, the department announced in a press release last week.

The suspension includes slaughter and processing of inspected, custom exempt (Not For Sale) and retail-exempt products. A Department of Agriculture spokesperson said Red Barn Butchering has “been under suspension since Jan. 23.” The release stated MPIP staff found unsanitary conditions during an inspection on Jan. 23.

The department said it has reason to believe consumers may have misbranded products. The Department of Agriculture in the release asks for anyone who conducted business with Red Barn Butchering after Jan. 23 to contact MPIP at 573-522-1242.

The post Mo Department of Agriculture suspends all operations at Red Barn Butchering appeared first on ABC17NEWS .