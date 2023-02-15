This World Series Champion Remains an Unsigned Free Agent

2016 World Series champion and former Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is an unsigned free agent. Pitchers and catchers have begun reporting to spring training, and spring training games begin Saturday, February 25.

One free agent that is still available on the open market is 2016 World Series champion Albert Almora Jr.

As a member of the Chicago Cubs, Almora made a heads-up base-running play, advancing from first base to second on a sacrifice fly from Kris Bryant in the tenth inning of Game 7 of the World Series. Almora would go on to score the game's go-ahead run in the Cubs' first World Series victory in 108 years.

Almora excelled early in his career with the Cubs, as the former no. 6 overall pick of the 2012 MLB Draft. While splitting time in a crowded outfield, Almora batted .289 over his first three big league seasons.

Despite posting a high batting average and excelling as a phenomenal defensive player, Almora never fully became the Cubs' everyday center fielder. In 2019, he got off to decent start, but fouled a ball into the stands that hit a young fan in the face at Minute Maid Park in late May. From that point on, he struggled offensively, and posted a cumulative slash line of .199/.258/.561 over his last three seasons with the Cubs, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds.

Though he has struggled at the plate, Almora is still an excellent defensive outfielder with elite range. The Reds signed Almora to a minor league contract Mar. 20 last year. Almora could receive a similar deal before Opening Day Thurs., Mar. 30.

