Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Al Sharpton Leads March Targeting DeSantis At Florida Capitol

By Ryan Dailey - News Service Of Florida,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZN7m_0kofzcrx00 Florida’s rejection of an African American studies course continued to draw criticism Wednesday, as Black lawmakers, religious leaders and civil-rights leader Al Sharpton led a march to the Capitol.

Florida’s rejection of an African American studies course continued to draw criticism Wednesday, as Black lawmakers, religious leaders and civil-rights leader Al Sharpton led a march to the Capitol.

Sharpton, a longtime activist who heads the National Action Network, focused heavily on denouncing Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“If you would study history, governor, you would have known that to mess with us in education always ends to your defeat,” Sharpton said to a crowd gathered outside the Capitol.

Sharpton also called for a voter drive to oppose the governor, who was re-elected by a wide margin in November.

In the news: Florida Governor DeSantis Ratchets Up Fight With College Board

“You’re gonna tell the whole story. You are not going to give no part-time story to our story. Our children need to know the whole story, not to only know how bad you were, but to know how strong they are,” Sharpton said.

Hundreds of people marched several blocks from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to the Capitol for a rally.

The march and rally came after the state Department of Education last month informed the College Board that an Advanced Placement African American Studies course would not be offered in Florida classrooms unless changes were made. Advanced Placement courses are college-level classes offered to high-school students.

Black history is American history! It will not be erased from the US education system✊🏾 #BlackHistoryIsAmericanHistory pic.twitter.com/B4KGmkkjdq

— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 15, 2023

The department cited several topics that were planned for inclusion in the course, including “Black queer studies” and “the reparations movement,” as reasons for the rejection.

In the news: The College Board Drops Controversial AP Content But Says Not Because Of Florida Gov. DeSantis

The College Board on Feb. 1 released an updated course framework that essentially was scrubbed of topics and literary works that drew the education department’s concerns.

The Department of Education, however, has not accepted the revised course. Cassie Palelis, press secretary for the department, told The News Service of Florida in an email Wednesday that the College Board “still has not submitted their official framework to the department for review.”

Meanwhile, a feud between the College Board and the DeSantis administration has been intensifying. The College Board in a statement Saturday said the organization regrets “not immediately denouncing the Florida Department of Education’s slander,” while DeSantis on Monday accused the organization of putting “neo-Marxism into the proposed syllabus” of the course.

The governor this week also suggested that Florida could completely sever ties with the College Board, which develops Advanced Placement courses and creates the SAT test that evaluates prospective college students on reading, math, writing and language.

“Does it have to be done by the College Board, or can we utilize some of these other providers, who I think have a really, really strong track record? I don’t think anyone should be concerned about somehow our high school students not having an opportunity for that. They absolutely will. It’s just a matter of what is the best way to do it,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Jacksonville.

In the news: Rep. Gaetz Denounces Defense Secretary Austin For “Woke” Contract To Black College

Democrats have objected to the suggestion of shifting away from the College Board’s services. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, accused DeSantis of retaliating against the College Board after it pushed back against his administration.

“You see, that’s the rub with this guy (DeSantis) and I don’t want you to miss this — if you dare to speak out against him, he will come after you. That’s his M.O. He wants us to be intimidated and afraid. And we cannot be intimidated or afraid,” Driskell told the crowd during Wednesday’s rally.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
White House Rips Florida Gun Proposals
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Nikki Fried To Lead Embattled Florida Democrats
Maitland, FL12 hours ago
Florida Drug Kingpin Charged In Brutal 2018 Murder Of 22-Year-Old Man In Sebring
Sebring, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakeland Family Dollar Store Thief Sought By Polk County Deputies
Lakeland, FL4 days ago
4 Teens Arrested By Polk County Deputies After 15 Car Burglaries In Mulberry
Mulberry, FL4 days ago
Florida Death Row Inmate Donald David Dillbeck Executed By Lethal Injection
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Tampa Man, Jy’Quale Samari Grable, Sentenced To Life In Brandon Apartment Double Murder
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Missing 2-Year-Old Joshua “J.J.” Rowland In Brooksville Found Safe On 2nd Day Of Search
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Now Faces 155 Years In Prison
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Sarasota Man, Convicted Felon, Gets 6 Years In Prison After Using Facebook To Illegally Sell Guns
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Happening Now: Hernando County Deputies Searching For Missing 2-Year-Old In Brooksville
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Dylan Lyons Identified As Florida TV Reporter Gunned Down While Reporting At Murder Scene
Orlando, FL2 days ago
2 Florida News Reporters Shot, 1 Has Died While Covering Earlier Deadly Shooting In Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL3 days ago
Clearwater Police Detectives Charge Woman After She Sold A Mobile Home That Wasn’t Hers
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Missing-Endangered Woman Last Seen In Weeki Wachee, Found Safe In Pasco County
Weeki Wachee, FL4 days ago
EPA Orders Norfolk Southern To Handle All Cleanup Of Toxic Ohio Train Wreck
East Palestine, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy