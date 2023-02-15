Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
The Tribune

Cold snap brings frosty morning to SLO County. Take a look

By Joe Tarica,

10 days ago

A cold snap has left teeth chattering across San Luis Obispo County this week.

For the last two days, overnight lows dropped below freezing, falling into the 20s in the North County and greeting early risers with frosty scenes.

Paso Robles was forecast to hit 24 degrees Thursday morning, and even San Luis Obispo was predicted to see a low of 32.

Frost crystals cover a Union Pacific railroad tie and a rock as temperatures dipped below freezing in Santa Margarita on the morning of Feb. 15, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The frigid temperatures prompted a freeze watch from the National Weather Service, but they were only expected to last a couple days.

Leaves are outlined with frost crystals at Santa Margarita Lake on the morning of Feb. 15, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

By Thursday night, lows will warm back up into the mid-30s in the North County with highs in the mid-60s by Saturday, while San Luis Obispo’s lows move back into the 40s.

Ice starts to form around oak branches in standing water as temperatures dipped below freezing in Santa Margarita on the morning of Feb. 15, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Frost covers a Union Pacific railroad ties as temperatures dipped below freezing in Santa Margarita on the morning of Feb. 15, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

