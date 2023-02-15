Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Back at third, Hunter Dozier wants to be ‘even better’ for Royals than he was in 2019

By Blair Kerkhoff,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXUiG_0kofylqh00

The undeniable truth to Hunter Dozier’s career is this: His best season with the Royals by far occurred when he played a majority of the season at third base.

In 2019, Dozier played 100 games at third. He hit .279 with 26 home runs, 84 RBIs and posted an .870 OPS. His 2.8 wins above replacement (WAR) was third on the team behind Jorge Solar, who led the American League in home runs, and Whit Merrifield, who topped the league in several offensive categories.

Since then, Dozier has pinballed around the diamond, to first base, to right field, to left field. But as spring training officially opened on Wednesday, Dozier was back at third base — and this is where he wants to be.

“It feels good to be back over there, and I have a chance to stay there all year,” Dozier said. “I’m happy about it.”

This doesn’t mean Dozier won’t pull an occasional shift at another position. Even in the year he played the majority of games at third base, Dozer also played 20 games in right field and 15 as a designated hitter.

New Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Dozier won’t be “entrenched” at third and wants to mix and match lineups to maximize matchups. But...

“Hunter is going to predominantly play third,” Quatraro said. “Like most guys, when they know what’s expected of them, it takes a little of the mental burden off.”

With his productive 2019, Dozier appeared to be the successor to Mike Moustakas, who had been traded the previous season. But the pandemic-shortened 2020 season was even shorter for Dozier, who missed the first part of it with COVID-19.

In each of the last two seasons, nobody has played more than 57 games at third base for the Royals. Last year, Bobby Witt Jr. opened his rookie season at there with Adalberto Mondesi at shortstop. When Witt moved to short after Mondesi’s early injury, Emmanuel Rivera led a group that played third base. Dozier got 25 starts there.

Dozier, who signed a four-year extension before the 2021 season and will make $7.5 million this year, hasn’t come close to matching his 2019 season. He hit 16 home runs with a .680 OPS in 2021 and 12 homers with a .679 OPS last year while being moved around both seasons.

He said most of his pre-spring training glove work was done at third base.

“I wanted to get focused and comfortable again,” Dozier said. “Third base is a position where I have to work hard, and I have to play to get used to all the reads. I feel like the past three years, when I got over there I wasn’t as good as as I was in ‘18 and ‘19 because I wasn’t over there every day.

“Hopefully I’ll get back to where I was — and even better.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Royals players reveal the foods they hate: Tomatoes, clam chowder and ... brownies
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
This solution to Royals’ pitching woes is ‘against everything you learned growing up’
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Woman found dead at vacant Kansas City car wash apparently missing since early February
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dad tears up learning daughter secretly donated a kidney to him. ‘I can’t stop crying’
Kirkwood, MO2 days ago
One pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII left Kurt Warner dumbfounded
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Video shows Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes pleading with Andy Reid to stay in Jaguars game
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Where is Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after Super Bowl win? Not at Disneyland
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Eagles safety fined by the NFL for this hit on a Chiefs player in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KC church billed thousands for water it says it didn’t use. Now its pantry is struggling
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Could KU basketball repeat as national champions? What Bill Self said on the topic
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Respiratory therapist tied to deaths at Missouri hospital faces second murder charge
Chillicothe, MO1 day ago
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hopes Eric Bieniemy continues to ‘prove doubters wrong’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Four Overland Park police officers on leave amid investigation. How much has it cost?
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Olathe nursing home worker accused of hitting, kicking 74-year-old woman with dementia
Olathe, KS2 days ago
Wife scratches winning Iowa lottery ticket as husband was driving. ‘I was screaming’
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Missouri AG launches effort to remove St. Louis prosecutor. What you need to know
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
‘Hole that sucked people in’: Teachers allege Kansas City Christian school was ‘toxic’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City police investigate after body was found in wooded area near Missouri River
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Bob Huggins will be unhappy camper if WVU Mountaineers are denied NCAA Tournament bid
Morgantown, WV7 hours ago
This destination on the Missouri River named one of America’s ‘most beautiful small towns’
Hermann, MO2 days ago
This big BBQ sandwich practically falls apart when you eat it. That’s half the fun
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Power line collapses in ice storm, killing volunteer firefighter, Michigan officials say
Paw Paw, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy