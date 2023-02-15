Two More Dutch Bros Locations to Open in Houston

Dutch Bros Coffee is planning to add two locations in Houston later this year. Construction on both locations could wrap up in late 2023.

10993 Northwest Fwy., Houston, TX 77092

7964 Long Point Rd., Houston, TX 77055

That’s according to two recent project filings. Both locations will be 950-square-feet freestanding facilities for quick-serve coffee and other beverages. Dutch Bros will offer drive-thru and walk-up ordering areas.

The Dutch Bros menu offers hot and cold coffee drinks including fan favorite Golden Eagle, which is a vanilla and caramel breve with a caramel drizzle. The Dutch Freeze, smoothies, teas, and the Dutch Bros Rebel Energy Drink are also offered, as well as muffin tops and granola bars.

