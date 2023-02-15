UConn’s beloved mascot returning to sidelines after recovering from procedure

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s beloved mascot will return to the sidelines Wednesday after undergoing a veterinary procedure last month.
Jonathan XIV has been out of the public eye, receiving lots of cuddles and extra affection from his Alpha Phi Omega handlers and host family.
A post on the UConn Huskies Twitter account Tuesday read, “Successful day of rehab 💙 Excited to have Jonathan back in action tomorrow night!”
The husky will be on the sidelines when the UConn women’s basketball team hosts Creighton at Gampel Pavilion. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Jonathan XIV was introduced as UConn's 14th mascot in early 2014.
