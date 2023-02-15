Open in App
Storrs, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

UConn’s beloved mascot returning to sidelines after recovering from procedure

By Jenn Brink,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V17O5_0kofwzJj00

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s beloved mascot will return to the sidelines Wednesday after undergoing a veterinary procedure last month.

Jonathan XIV has been out of the public eye, receiving lots of cuddles and extra affection from his Alpha Phi Omega handlers and host family.

A post on the UConn Huskies Twitter account Tuesday read, “Successful day of rehab 💙 Excited to have Jonathan back in action tomorrow night!”

The husky will be on the sidelines when the UConn women’s basketball team hosts Creighton at Gampel Pavilion. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Jonathan XIV was introduced as UConn’s 14th mascot in early 2014.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Ceremony honors Connecticut’s Black veterans
Rocky Hill, CT2 days ago
Connecticut preparing for the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Branford, CT2 days ago
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz visits East Granby bakery for Black History Month
East Granby, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Educating Connecticut: Teachers, students struggling emotionally
Wallingford, CT4 days ago
‘We’re going to throw everything we have at them’: Connecticut Attorney General William Tong opens investigation into Stone Academy
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
Connecticut farm beats Wisconsin in top cheese competition
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Thousands without power as gusty winds bring down ice-covered trees in Connecticut
Glastonbury, CT1 day ago
Proposal would let Connecticut families use Medicaid to buy diapers
Hartford, CT4 days ago
Police link string of sophisticated Avon burglaries to crimes in New York, New Jersey
Avon, CT1 day ago
Connecticut churches commemorate Ash Wednesday with to-go services
Hamden, CT4 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Thieves stealing high-end cars in Connecticut crime spree
Mansfield, MA2 days ago
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz addresses proposal to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control
Vernon, CT3 days ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI4 days ago
Proposal would create rules for mold in Connecticut public housing
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Detroit woman sentenced to 4.5 years for Connecticut multi-million tax fraud scheme
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Gov. Ned Lamont leads rally showing solidarity with Ukraine
Hartford, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy