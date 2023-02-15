Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
wdrb.com

Louisville streets turning into a scene from the 'Fast & Furious' | VIEWER RESPONSE

By Dale Woods - President, General Manager WDRB Media,

10 days ago
In the blink of an eye, Louisville streets are turning into a scene from "Fast & Furious." Earlier this month, several people called 911 about...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisville, KY newsLocal Louisville, KY
KSP: 19-year-old from Crestwood dies in crash on I-71 in Henry County
Crestwood, KY20 hours ago
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Smoketown neighborhood
Louisville, KY1 day ago
LMPD: Woman found dead just off I-65 near Old Louisville
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
La Grange man accused of fleeing accident, intentionally hitting victim with his truck
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Family, friends remember man killed at GFS distribution center in Shepherdsville
Shepherdsville, KY10 hours ago
Louisville man convicted for stabbing Bearno's Pizza manager in 2020
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Dairy Kastle opening for the season March 7
Louisville, KY2 days ago
JCPS bus with 61 students on board involved in crash in Jeffersontown
Jeffersontown, KY1 day ago
Louisville man accused of stabbing victim several times with a pocketknife at bus stop
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Large item pickup appointments now available for most people in Louisville
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Shively Police searching for answers after person injured Friday night
Shively, KY1 day ago
Ford's Escape plant to be down for third full week
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2023 Pegasus Pins, bottles of limited-edition Evans Williams single barrel
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville Restaurant Week highlights 12 local spots hoping to spark new business
Louisville, KY1 day ago
'SPIN' record show coming to Louisville this weekend
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Small business owners speak out against plan to reconfigure traffic on portion of Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Chemicals from Ohio derailment not detected in Louisville water samples, Water Co. tells Metro Council
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Master P to launch new sports talk show with local radio host
Louisville, KY12 hours ago
Be Our Guest at Hinton Detail in Clarksville
Clarksville, IN2 days ago
Derby hats! Official milliners are ready for Kentucky Derby 149
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville Tourism releases city's new visitor's guide, illustrated by renowned local artist
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Lawsuit: Louisville woman left in jail room unchecked for hours without water, toilet before killing herself
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Former KSP trooper accused of beating handcuffed mentally ill man had been rejected 7 times by police
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Police recapture Louisville attempted murder suspect who escaped from house arrest
Louisville, KY2 days ago
6 hotels and 2 restaurants in Louisville earn AAA Four Diamond designation
Louisville, KY2 days ago
USA Gymnastics in Louisville for 2023 Winter Cup competition at Freedom Hall
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Fish fries unite Louisville-area church communities in fellowship, good food
Louisville, KY1 day ago
It is all hands on deck to make the St. Gabriel Fish Fry a success every year
Louisville, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy