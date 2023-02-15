Florida Man Arrested For Meth And Fentanyl After Spontaneously Telling Deputy He Had Dope

Hants Harrelson (DCSO)

A Florida man was arrested for methamphetamine and fentanyl after spontaneously telling a deputy that he had marijuana under his car seat.

On February 10, 2023, while conducting stationary traffic enforcement in the median of US 19 highway near the intersection of NE 31ST Ave, Deputy T. Reed, with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, observed a vehicle “violating” Florida State Traffic laws.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on SE 139th Ave.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Hants Harrelson of Chiefland, Florida.

During the traffic stop, Harrelson spontaneously uttered that he had some marijuana underneath his seat. The deputy then began his drug investigation.

As a result of the drug investigation, Hants Harrelson was arrested on the following charges:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

His bond was set at $5,000.00.

Harrelson also held an active warrant out of Dixie County for WRIT OF BODILY ATTACHMENT, with a $1,070.00 bond.

