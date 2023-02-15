Should I rent my ski gear in Sacramento or Tahoe? Here are options — and what they cost

This winter season has dropped record-breaking snow in Tahoe, which has created first-rate winter sports conditions.

Considering hitting the slopes before the ski season ends? Is it cheaper to rent in town or on the mountain?

We rounded up locations around Sacramento and Tahoe that offer ski rentals at different price points.

Winter sports gear is expensive and investing in gear, especially for kids, may not be the most economical choice. You can rent skis to save cash. Rental packages typically include boots, skis and poles. Something to consider, if you are looking to rent, a helmet is typically an added daily rate in the rental package.

Here are a list of rental locations in the area:

Where: 2425 Iron Point Rd., Folsom

Rental fee per day: REI members can rent gear for $28 per day. Non-REI members can rent gear for $42 and must leave a $200 deposit. If you decide to rent with REI you must call in to book a fitting appointment, either for the day of your rental or before. Fitting appointment take 30 minutes.

Rental includes: Skis, boots and poles

Where: 3515 Sunrise Blvd #26, Rancho Cordova

Rental fee per day: Adult rental are $35. Children under 13 can rents gear for $25. Clark’s does not charge for pickup or drop off. All rentals are on a first come first serve basis.

Rental includes: Skis, boots and poles

Where: 392 Roseville Square, Roseville

Rental fee per day: Adult ski rentals are $40 adults. Kid rentals are $30. All rentals are on a first come first serve basis. BlueZone allows travel days, which gives renters access to their gear the day before their trip. It also gives renters the chance to drop-off gear the day after their scheduled trip, at no extra cost.

Season rentals are also offered, however they are sold out for this season. Adult season rentals is $250. Juniors season rentals range from $150 to $180 depending on the size of the skis.

Rental includes: Skis, boots and poles

Options on the mountain

Renting in Tahoe may be the more affordable option, in some cases. You also don’t have to worry about lugging your equipment up and down the mountain. Here are some options:

Where: 3433 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

Rental fee per day: Adult and junior ski rentals start at $30. All rentals are on a first come first serve basis.

Rental includes: Skis, boots and poles

Where: 590 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

Rental fee per day: Adult ski rentals start at $44. Junior ski rentals range from $30 - $40 depending on the size. All rentals are on a first come first serve basis.

Rental includes: Skis, boots and poles

Where: 1219 Emerald Bay Rd., South Lake Tahoe

Rental fee per day: Adult ski rentals are $29. Juniors ski rentals are $19. All rentals are on a first come first serve basis.

Rental includes: Skis, boots and poles

Options for next year

Some shops around Sacramento are sold out for the season. They include:

Where: 4207 Freeport Blvd. Sacramento

Rental fee per day: Adult ski rentals are $46 and junior ski rentals are $36. Land Park also offers a season gear pass that gives renters access to gear from early September to April. Adult season gear passes are $250 and junior season gear passes are $200.

Land Park is sold out of all its rentals for this season.

Rental includes: Skis, boots and poles

