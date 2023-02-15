Open in App
Spencerport, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

15-year-old arrested and charged with assault in relation to Cosgrove Middle School incident

By James BattagliaGio Battaglia,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVXPs_0kofvMMx00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly slamming a middle schooler into the ground Monday at Cosgrove Middle School in Spencerport, police said.

On Monday, according to the Spencerport Central School District, a ninth-grade student was seeking out a student from Cosgrove Middle School during dismissal. Security footage was released showing that the older student approached the younger student, and slammed him to the ground.

Representatives with the Ogden Police Department said that after their investigation into the incident and speaking with the District Attorney’s Office, they arrested the juvenile and charged them with assault in the third degree.

Cosgrove Middle School student slammed into ground by ninth grader

Considering the suspect’s age, the Ogden Police Department says the teen is considered a juvenile delinquent per New York State Family Court. They add that the teen was issued an appearance ticket, which directs the juvenile to appear in Family Court at a later date.

The security video circulated on social media, causing a strong reaction from parents and community members.

“These students are fighting, being suspended, returning to school, and fighting again. By giving little to no consequences we are tolerating it, allowing it to not only continue, but to get worse,” teacher Christina Buckner said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “I know that we have more security than we had last year, which we are extremely grateful for, but I don’t think that it’s enough.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
RPD: Teen walks into RGH with gunshot wound
Rochester, NY13 hours ago
Rochester teen sentenced to 25 years in relation to March 2022 shooting death
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Man stabbed during fight between brothers on South Winton Rd.
Brighton, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Verdict in bench trial for teen involved in intentionally setting man on fire to be delivered
Rochester, NY2 days ago
1 dead in multi-car crash in Clarkson, police on scene
Clarkson, NY6 hours ago
St. James St. shooting suspect, Alphonse St. victim identified
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Rochester man in critical condition after hit-and-run on N. Clinton Ave.
Rochester, NY7 hours ago
Man shot near apartments on Ridge Rd. in Webster
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Franklin High SSO’s share experience during active shooter situation
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Teen charged for smash-and grabs at Record Archive, Comedy at the Carlson, others
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Local reverends propose plans to help prevent gun violence among Rochester youth
Rochester, NY12 hours ago
News 8 interviews Erin Moriarty of ’48 Hours’ on Brighton ax murder case
Brighton, NY1 day ago
Two Rochester men arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle
Rochester, NY3 days ago
48 Hours to air special: The Brighton Ax Murder
Brighton, NY3 days ago
Several men accused of running an illegal gambling ring in Rochester
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Memorial honoring fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz in the works
Perinton, NY2 days ago
Spencerport man ordered to stay away from PA College after placing antisemitic stickers
Carlisle, PA3 days ago
Kucko’s Camera: Veterans Memorial Park
Penfield, NY1 day ago
‘Slow down’: Evans, city officials speak on pedestrian safety, city initiatives
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Old Henrietta library demolition underway, courthouse to go in its place
Henrietta, NY1 day ago
Sullivan St. fire displaces residents, roof cut for ventilation
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Webster highway, Mazurkiewicz memorial
Webster, NY1 day ago
Webster residents voice support and concern for $28M highway facility
Webster, NY2 days ago
RFD works on house fire on Burbank Street
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Edison Tech holds Black History Month event with Black law enforcement org
Rochester, NY12 hours ago
Blood drive marks Black History Month and victims of sickle cell
Rochester, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy