Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

1 in custody after shots fired in Wausau

By Shereen Siewert,

10 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

Wednesday morning, Wausau Police arrested 43-year-old Brian R. Penny after investigating a complaint of shots fired near downtown Wausau.

At about 8:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Forest Street. A caller phoned 911 and reported that Penny was intoxicated and had fired a handgun inside the home. With the assistance of Marathon County Dispatch, telephone contact was established with Penny. Penny walked out of the home and was taken into custody by officers without further incident.

No one was injured.

As a result of the investigation, Penny was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail. The following charges have been recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office:

1. Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (domestic-related)

2. Disorderly Conduct (domestic-related)

3. Armed while Intoxicated

4. Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Penny is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday. Additional details can be found in the criminal complaint.

