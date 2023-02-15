Report: No Traction Between Russell Westbrook and LA Clippers

The Clippers have not gained any traction on acquiring Russell Westbrook

The players on the LA Clippers may want Russell Westbrook on the team, but the organization has reportedly made no traction toward that happening. According to a report from Shams Charania, there are no current suitors for Russell Westbrook

"I think there are definitely players around the league that like Russell Westbrook a lot like the Clippers guys," Charania said. "I have not heard any traction yet though with Russell Westbrook and the Clippers. Lawrence Frank, their head basketball operations official, he said he wants defense, shooting from the position. So, I don't know if Russ fits that. When you look at teams around the league, there's not a spot for Russell Westbrook."

A month ago, it would have been pretty clear to say that the LA Clippers needed Russell Westbrook instead of John Wall. Now, with the additions of Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon, and Mason Plumlee, it's tough to say. It's too early to say that the Clippers need a point guard, considering they just had 33 assists last night against the Golden State Warriors. There needs to be more time to see how all these new pieces gel within the Clippers before deciding they need more.

For now, it looks like the Clippers made some great moves at the trade deadline. Every single one of their new pieces helped contribute to a much-needed win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

