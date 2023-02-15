WATCH: Ohio State Commit Lincoln Kienholz Makes Jaw-Dropping Dunk

Kienholz's slam was part of Riggs High School's 73-43 win over Brookings on Wednesday.

Riggs High School senior Lincoln Kienholz proved Saturday that his athletic abilities are not exclusive to the gridiron

The 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes football commit threw down an impressive dunk during Pierre T.F. Riggs High School's game against the Bismarck High School Demons, which ended in an 89-67 victory for Kienholz and the Governors.

With just under six minutes to go in the third quarter, and the score 57-46 in favor of Riggs, Kienholz broke up a cross-court pass between two Demons players at the top of the key.

Kienholz raced down the floor with Bismarck players sprinting behind him, and midway through the paint, rose up and threw down a windmill jam with his right hand.

Videos of the dunk went viral on social media, including local media accounts on Twitter. One user wondered if the play was worthy of being named "Dunk of the Year."

Kienholz threw down another slam the very next game on Wednesday during the second quarter of a 73-43 rout of Brookings High School. Pierre T.F. Riggs is 11-6 overall and 9-6 in their region, Class AA.

A four-star recruit, Kienholz signed with Ohio State and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis on January 6. Kienholz is ranked as the top football recruit in South Dakota, and the No. 11 quarterback in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Kienholz was named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota and threw for 3,462 yards, 46 touchdowns and only six interceptions over his career at Pierre T.F. Riggs.

