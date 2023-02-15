Zipitios Mesoamerican Expanding to New Location

Founded in West Palm Beach by Ricky Perez and Niria Proa , local restaurant Zipitios Mesoamerican began in 2015 as a pop-up. From there it landed a spot in the food hall at Grandview Public Market , located at 1401 Clare Avenue . And now the brand is looking to expand into a roomier space all its own, opening at 2676 Florida Ave .

“After we started doing popup events, we just started gaining clientele by word of mouth,” Ricky Perez told What Now on Wednesday. “We just kept doing events until we ended up opening our first little location.”

Zipitios’s menu features tacos with proteins like Carne Asada, Chorizo, and Tinga D Pollo, plus vegetarian choices. Pupusas come in varieties like Revuelta and Chorizo & Cheese.

Perez says the new location is considerably more spacious, and the bigger kitchen will allow for more creativity and experimentation with the menu. New offerings to be expected include chicken sandwiches, burgers, and more.

“This is like our graduation,” Perez said. “We’ve always been limited on space and now we get to be creative and expand.”

