C8 Z06 Corvette Engine Fails At Just 621 Miles

This is enough to make a grown man cry…

There are few feelings are exhilarating as taking delivery of a brand new performance car, especially one like the C8 Corvette Z06. Anticipation for this model has been sky-high with people clamoring like crazy to get their hands on one. That’s why we can only imagine the sinking feeling this guy who documented on video the failure of his new C8 Z06 flat plane-crank engine must have experienced.

Some of you might be wondering if maybe this guy didn’t follow the proper break-in procedure as detailed out by Chevrolet. While we don’t know what all he did with the car from the moment he took delivery, we do know the failure happened at 621 miles and the break-in period is for the first 500 miles, so he was outside of that.

Considering GM replaced the engine, we’re going to go out on a limb here and say they concluded the guy didn’t do anything wrong. He also claims to have been extra cautious during the break-in period. In other words, the engine failed very early on in its life for reasons we don’t know.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of something like this happen. A lot of times owners are furious with manufacturers because the process to get a new engine is like filing an insurance claim after someone hits you and you even have dashcam footage to prove fault in the accident.

Usually, getting a new motor for a car that’s in such high demand takes months, but this guy got lucky. After two weeks he had a new flat plane-crank V8 installed and is back to breaking it in nice and gentle before tracking his C8Z.

At the beginning of the video you can hear the engine start to clunk and then die. Watch it and speculate away about what happened.

Images via YouTube