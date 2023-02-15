Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Man crashes in Dayton after nonexistent police chase

By Callie Cassick,

10 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A man crashed into a parked car Wednesday afternoon after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, even though no one was pursuing him.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the man was pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Dayton before fleeing. Officers did not pursue the suspect. The crash occurred shortly after the traffic stop.

Mikesell’s production underway at Conn’s Zanesville plant

The individual went to the hospital to get checked out after the crash but had no serious injuries, according to authorities.

