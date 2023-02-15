Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

'Incomprehensible': Sandy Hook Survivor Says About Witnessing Deadly Michigan State Shooting

By David Cifarelli,

10 days ago
Sandy Hook shooting survivor and Michigan State University student Jackie Matthews speaks out about living through two mass shootings in her lifetime Photo Credit: @jmattttt on TikTok

A Connecticut native who survived the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history is speaking out after witnessing another deadly shooting at a college in the Midwest this week.

Jackie Matthews is a student at Michigan State University and a Newtown native, according to her Facebook profile.

She was "directly across the street" from where three students were killed and five others were injured during a shooting on MSU's East Lansing campus, Matthews said in a TikTok video.

“I am 21 years old and this is the second mass shooting I’ve lived through," she said in the video. "The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible."

Matthews was attending Reed Intermediate School in Newtown when Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary only a few miles away on December 14, 2012, according to a report by NBC's TODAY Show.

Matthews said that day left her with permanent psychological damage that was triggered when police say Anthony McRae, age 43, opened fire on MSU's campus after 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

McRae eventually turned the gun on himself and took his own life later that night, Michigan State University police report.

"I now have a full-blown PTSD fracture that flares up any time I am in a stressful situation or anything that occurs that's aggressive like that," Matthews said in the video. "I will forever be Sandy Hook strong and forever be Spartan strong."

While Matthews expressed her condolences to the friends and families of the victims, she added that those only go so far, and advocated for legislation and action to be taken.

"It's not okay," she concluded. "We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent."

to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philly Gun Traffickers Were Active Across SEPA, Authorities Claim
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Texas Man Fled To Puerto Rico After Atlantic City Shooting
Katy, TX1 day ago
Massachusetts Navy SEAL, Father Of 2 Dies In Parachute Training Accident
Marana, AZ1 day ago
Student Charged In Bullying Attack On Jersey Shore
Berkeley Township, NJ2 days ago
Dealer Sold Fentanyl-Laced Pill That Killed Victim: Bucks DA
Bensalem Township, PA2 days ago
Berks High School Closes Early Amid Reports Of Shooting
Spring Township, PA1 day ago
Teen Found Dead In District Heights Apartment Building, Police Say
Suitland, MD1 day ago
Man Steals Over $150K From Victim In Yorktown, Police Say
Yorktown, NY1 day ago
New Food, Wine Shop Bringing Locally-Sourced 'Surprises' To Greater Boston
Cambridge, MA19 hours ago
SUV Mounts Route 17 Guardrail
Ho-ho-kus, NJ1 day ago
Hard Work Pays Off For Bergen Brothers Expanding 'Mob Pizzeria & Burgers'
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Pair Of Storms Could Bring Flurries, Lots Of Rain To Northeast In Coming Days
Washington, DC1 day ago
Months-Long Fluoride Shut Down Coming For Boston Area Communities
Boston, MA1 day ago
Lane Closures To Last Months On Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester
Mount Pleasant, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy