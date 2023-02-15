Huskies claim battle of the dogs, win over Wolves

It’s no secret that the Albany girls basketball team is having a stellar season, as the Huskies sat at 19-1, ranked among the top teams of Class AA prior to the formidable foe coming to town to battle with the Milaca girls on Friday, Feb. 10.

Though staying close in the contest, the Wolves could not find a way to win over Albany, as the Huskies pulled away late for the 66-53 victory in a possible match up that could be seen in the Section 6AA Playoffs.

The fundamentals of the game played a big reason in the loss and Albany’s success, said Milaca coach Lance Dalbey following the setback.

“I think that the Huskies are 20-1 for a reason,” Dalbey said. “They rebound incredibly well. They defend very well. The take care of the ball very well. They understand the value of each component of the game as a team. We challenged them, but whenever we cut into the lead, they would respond by stealing an offensive rebound and put-back, getting to the free-throw line, or work really hard to get a good offensive possession their next trip.”

Needing a strong start in the contest to possibly upset the Huskies, the Wolves fell short of their goal as Albany held a 12-point lead into the break.

Turnovers and struggles against the Albany defense let Milaca down, said Dalbey.

“We didn’t do a good job of attacking them like we wanted in the first half. We didn’t value each possession, especially in the first half, which allowed Albany to get a double-digit first-half lead.”

Back for the second half, after falling behind by 15 points, the Wolves tried to will their way back into the game. Cutting the deficit to single digits at 48-40 following Maggie Westling’s spin move and floater fell through the hoop, the Wolves were in business with 7:24 remaining in the contest.

However, a 13-6 run by Albany built the lead back up to 15 points, as the Huskies held on for the Granite Ridge victory.

Westling finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the loss while Abby Anderson added 12 points of her own in the loss.

Despite the defeat, the second of the season to the Huskies, Dalbey was pleased by the progress shown in the latest meeting, looking for a cleaner game if the two squads are able to match up for a third time.

“We know how to stay with them, but we have to play cleaner if we get the opportunity to play them a third time in the sections,” he said. Milaca lost by a 58-26 margin on Jan. 10 to Albany.

The Wolves were back in action on Monday, Feb. 13, battling against Holdingford in another Section 6AA clash.

Holdingford 63, Milaca 43

The Huskers proved to be too much for the Wolves, running away with the 20-point victory on their home court.

With the loss, Milaca dropped to 13-8 on the season.

Now beginning a stretch of five straight road games to end the season, the Wolves will head to Sartell-St. Stephen on Thursday, Feb. 16 to battle with the Sabres. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m. in the non-conference matchup.