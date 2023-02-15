Open in App
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Getting a look inside MrBeast's warehouses

By Courtney Layton,

10 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast keeps his office, warehouses and other entities in Greenville and Pitt County pretty secret. Once in a while, we get a glimpse into his world.

A new video posted to Facebook on Jan. 21 by GameClips, a branch of MrBeast Gaming, and ZHC Crafts shows an in-depth tour of the famous MrBeast studios with YouTube star Mrwhosetheboss.

The warehouse holds many, many offices and rooms for different reasons. Now’s your chance to find out what some of them are.

The first location is Studio C, a grand total of 50,000 square feet. It has a soundproof ceiling so there are no outside noise or echoes when filming. The studio also has plenty of sprinklers, mainly because if you’ve watched a MrBeast video, you know he enjoys blowing stuff up.

Studio C also holds a pink setup that he uses for videos and as a backdrop.

The next location is the Control Room. When he does challenges that have hidden cameras, this is where he can keep an eye on all the contestants. He said in the video they usually set up about 40 cameras. Wrapped around Studio C is plenty of office space that is multiple floors.

Location three is the Camera Room. Depending on the video, there’s a different number of cameras. Sometimes they use 100 and sometimes they use 10. This room holds everything electronic needed for the videos. It includes storage cards, $6,000 cameras with all different lenses, camcorders for nighttime videos, GoPros, drones and more.

He also shows off his wall that holds all of his YouTube plaques and accomplishments. There are quite a few.

They next head to the Meeting Room. All the walls in this room are made out of whiteboard material so they can just draw anywhere in the room. It also holds a huge smart TV, tables, comfortable chairs and speakers.

Next is MrBeast’s “apartment.” While he does have an actual home in Pitt County, he spends a good part of his time here.

Because his real name is Jimmy Donaldson, the room is called Jimmy’s Apartment, and it is just as the title reads. It’s his apartment. It contains a bed, a fridge and other kitchen appliances, smart TV, a couch, a closet, a bathroom that has a heated toilet seat and a small workout area.

Location six is the React Set, which is where they film all their “React” videos with a 360 camera.

Next, he shows a top-secret Server Room. Every single computer connection in the entire warehouse and beyond goes into this room to make sure things run smoothly. MrBeast says there is infinite storage in here and it can be remotely accessed when they are on location.

Donaldson shows off the big kitchen they have in the warehouse for the staff to eat, more or less like a cafeteria. He even has his Feastables MrBeast chocolate bars in there along with special drinks.

Location nine is Studio A. Walt, who is the head of the on-site production for MrBeast Gaming and Beast Reacts, explained what lights he uses for the videos and other equipment. Studio A also holds other props for videos. Since this is the on-site production for MrBeast Gaming, there is a huge game toom as well.

Next is what they call the Storage Warehouse, which holds insane props. One is a 40-inch iPhone. It holds any prop, costume, toy, etc. anything.

It takes a lot to run it all with the video host estimating the grand total of money spent to be around $15 million.

