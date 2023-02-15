Open in App
Hughson, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Modesto Bee

‘City needs to take charge ...’ Inaction on damage has Hughson church take case to council

By Vivienne Aguilar,

10 days ago

Churches are tax-exempt, but churchgoers are not.

About 20 Hughson community members attended a special City Council meeting Tuesday night to ask their local government to take financial accountability for months-old construction damage at Hughson Church of Christ , its connected school and its pastor’s home.

“Many of our guests are taxpaying citizens in the city of Hughson,” Rod Hawkins, vice president of the Hughson Christian School Board said. “The city needs to take the charge of this financial burden, relieve the church of this burden, and then you can address it between the contractor and the insurance.”

Hawkins noted that he has served as a consultant city engineer for number of years.

The damages brought up at the meeting occurred in early December and include the filling of part of pastor Nathan House’s residence with cement slurry and pushing sewage into the home, church and school, Hughson Christian School Principal Sheila Parnell said.

On Feb. 7, after calling the city manager, Parnell told The Bee the city would not make time in the Feb. 14 special meeting to address the damages.

The meeting agenda for Tuesday was to commend the Hughson High School football team with a certificate of appreciation from the city for winning the school’s first California Division 5-AA title and hear the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Annual Report .

Church members were asked to speak to the council after these presentations. They once again brought the damages to the city’s attention.

United Pavement Maintainece (UPM) was contracted by the City of Hughson in June 2022 to make “ sewer and water improvements on Tully Road ,” according to meeting records.

UPM was meant to connect sewer customers to a newer, nearby line before filling in the old one, which had been there for decades, but workers missed the connection for the Church of Christ and the minister’s home before pumping the slurry, City Manager Merry Mayhew previously told The Bee.

“It is the city attorney’s position that all facts in this case to date point to the fact that this was not the city’s doing, this was the contractor’s responsibility,” Eric Nims of the City Attorney’s Office said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Sierra Torres, a member of the church and Bible class teacher, said, “I would just like to speak on activity of progress, which I feel like nothing has been done. It’s been arguments between the city and the contractor. We’re not here to place blame on the city or the contractor. That’s for y’all. And that’s not for innocent parties to have to figure out.”

Torres also said the city attorney did not contact UPM’s insurance until after the church and the pastor’s family brought in their own legal representation.

On the efforts over more than two months by the church community to get the city take action, “unfortunately, I feel as though it fell on deaf ears,” said Nathan Crain, father of a Hughson Christian School student. “And it’s a shame. I know no other word than to say it’s shameful. The city’s response, the construction company’s response, it’s shameful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zR3iH_0kofmRiX00
On Feb. 14, 2023, students of Hughson Christian School present photos of the damages caused by city sewer mishap in December 2022 that displaced the pastor and his wife. Left to right: Kaylee Crain, Sam and Kiley Cruz. Vivienne Aguilar

Kaylee, Crain’s daughter and a fifth-grader at Hughson Christian School, said she was absent the day the school was damaged, but her classes have been different since.

“Now my teacher is absent a lot in the mornings,” she said. Parnell said Kaylee’s teacher devotes class time to arrange housing for the pastor and his wife and make phone calls to the city and insurance companies.

Hughson Mayor George Carr said that he “wishes it was all over” and that he sympathizes with the church members and especially the House family. In the end, he said his decision is to refer to staff to enlighten the council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBRvl_0kofmRiX00
The Hughson Church of Christ brought in portable toilets after a sewer leak in Hughson, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The church is stuck between the city and a city contractor, and has been without working bathrooms for two months after a sewer project misfired in early December. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Mayor Zwahlen thanks voters for tax increase, vows better Modesto in state of city address
Modesto, CA4 days ago
Having trouble getting FEMA help after January floods? Hurry up and wait | Opinion
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Stanislaus-made wines rank first among California counties in this measure of quality
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Project reignited to name highway in Stanislaus County after slain police corporal
Newman, CA2 days ago
Puppy rescued by Patterson firefighters from Delta-Mendota canal is up for adoption
Patterson, CA1 day ago
Coroner looking for family of Modesto man
Modesto, CA2 days ago
Modesto Irrigation customers kicked in the teeth again: No class-action refund | Opinion
Modesto, CA19 hours ago
Jury convicts retired cop of lesser charge in Jamestown DUI crash that killed Oakdale woman
Oakdale, CA1 day ago
Update: SF police end probe of Stanislaus girl’s overdose death. Body was found in alley
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Modesto activist to be honored during MJC 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration
Modesto, CA3 days ago
Fleeing driver crashes into Stanislaus Regional bus, takes off on foot before being caught
Modesto, CA3 days ago
10-year-old girl flown to Madera hospital after car crashes into family’s Modesto home
Modesto, CA9 hours ago
Stanislaus State’s computer network secure and services being restored, school says
Turlock, CA2 days ago
Agonizing wait for answers on death of dog walkers from Modesto nears an end | Opinion
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Mayor to reflect on Modesto’s past year, what’s ahead in state of city speech
Modesto, CA5 days ago
Stanislaus State has no internet on campus, cancels classes after detecting network problem
Turlock, CA3 days ago
Oakdale man found half-mile from fatal crash scene arrested on manslaughter charge
Oakdale, CA2 days ago
Man who killed Modesto couple enters plea. Conviction overturned for man accused of hiring him
Modesto, CA5 days ago
TID farmers will get full water allotments, and then some, thanks to wet weather
Turlock, CA4 days ago
Modesto police say 3 people were hit in shooting. 1 badly hurt, no suspect identified
Modesto, CA4 days ago
Modesto police shut down Tully Road and West Granger Avenue during shooting investigation
Modesto, CA5 days ago
Commercial structure fire on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto goes to three alarms
Modesto, CA6 days ago
On the nation’s birthday, President Jimmy Carter paid a visit to Modesto. Here’s what happened
Modesto, CA3 days ago
Union Pacific investigating derailment of train cars in Riverbank
Riverbank, CA4 days ago
Modesto woman who died in high-speed collision with a tractor ID’d
Modesto, CA3 days ago
Oakdale woman killed in single-vehicle crash. CHP trying to determine who was driving
Oakdale, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy