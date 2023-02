RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Ruston Lincoln Parish Library to host a Wild Turkey Management Workshop.

This event will take place at 910 North Trenton Street Ruston, La from 6:00 PM through 7:30 PM. To register you can call or text 318-237-8350 and provide your contact information and the name of the workshop.