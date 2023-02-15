Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

Man pleads guilty in connection with fatal shooting of wife in VB

By Courtney Ingalls,

10 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2019 fatal shooting of his wife in Virginia Beach.

Court documents show that Brandon Wyatt Wysong pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach City Jail

These charges stem from a shooting on Nov. 4, 2019, on Westminster Lane . When officers arrived on the scene, they found Brandon’s wife, 34-year-old Elena Wysong, shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Wysong’s sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

