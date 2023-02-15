Live Animal Show at the Piedmont Public Library

Photo by Calhoun Journal

February 15, 2023

Local Events

Piedmont, AL – On Thursday, February 16th at 3:30 pm the Piedmont Public Library will hold a Live Animal Show. This show is hosted by the Anniston Museum. This is a free event and everyone is welcome. The Piedmont Public Library is located at 106 North Main Street in Piedmont, AL. They have books, movies, audio materials, public use computers, and free wireless. Stop in and visit the library today.

