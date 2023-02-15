Open in App
Vincennes, IN
Vincennes University STEM Academy open for registration

By Brandyn Benter,

10 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Registration is now underway for the week-long Vincennes University Summer STEM Academy.

The program allows current 10th and 11th-grade students to take a deep dive into STEM-related fields and get a taste of college life at the same time. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Attendees will get to learn through hands-on research projects while living in the residence halls on the 200+ acre VU Campus.

The academy will run the week of June 25-30. Registration for current sophomores and juniors is open through March 15, or until all available slots are filled. The cost is $50 to register.

Scholarship opportunities are also available for those who cannot afford the fee. For more information or to register for the STEM academy, visit this website .

