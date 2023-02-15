Open in App
El Paso, TX
The El Paso Times

Bed Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning stores closing in El Paso, Las Cruces

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times,

10 days ago

The home goods retailers Bed Bath & Beyond and Tuesday Morning are closing some stores in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stores will close at 1327 George Dieter Drive and 2200 East Lohman Ave. in Las Cruces.

The Bed Bath & Beyond franchise has announced its been closing stores since December. The latest round, announced Feb. 8, was that it was closing 150 stores to avoid bankruptcy.

That announcement came after a week of announcing it would close 87 stores, including Harmon beauty stores and several buybuy BABY locations in 30 states.

The company is trying to scale from 950 stores worldwide one year ago to 360 stores Bed Bath & Beyond locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzwqR_0kofefPV00

No more Tuesday Morning stores in El Paso

The Tuesday Morning franchise sent out an email Tuesday to customers stating the remaining store at West Towne Marketplace, 6450 N. Desert Blvd. Bldg 5, is going to close. The store is currently offering a 20% markdown on merchandise.

More: What you need to know about 7 new shops opening at Cielo Vista Mall

In December 2022, the franchise sent out a similar email for the store that was at Viscount Village, 9521 Viscount Blvd.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the company plans to close more than half of its 487 stores in 40 states. It filed for a bankruptcy reorganization in Fort Worth on Tuesday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wjb2E_0kofefPV00

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning stores closing in El Paso, Las Cruces

