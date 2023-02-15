WCSO: Telford man arrested, accused of threatening 2 with hammer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Telford man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault after allegedly threatening people with a hammer, according to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Johnny Slagle, 74, was taken into custody after Washington County deputies responded to a call in the early morning hours of Feb. 10 at a home in the 600 block of Bowmantown Road.

Slagle allegedly threatened two people inside the home with a ball peen hammer and poured gasoline down a hallway, according to the release.

The release also states that Slagle was smoking a cigarette inside the house when deputies arrived.

Slagle was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond as of Wednesday.

He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

