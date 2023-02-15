Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
SI Lifestyle

Lori Harvey Goes Sheer at Tory Burch NYFW Show

By Ananya Panchal,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyV5F_0kofciqQ00

The model was recently named the face of Kith’s spring 2023 line.

Lori Harvey attended the Tory Burch fall-winter 2023 New York Fashion Week show.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

After turning heads with her iconic and funky Baby2Baby Gala gown , Lori Harvey is hitting fans and fashion critics alike with another sheer moment. The model sported Tory Burch from head-to-toe for the brand’s runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Her chic and classy getup included a long sleeve sweater just translucent enough for her metallic light-blue bra to shine through. She paired the top with a black figure-hugging midi skirt that featured a mesh, flowy lower half. Harvey accessorized with a low-hanging belt, black-and-gold clutch and blue pointed-toe heels

“This collection was all about changing the perception of beauty and femininity and breaking down traditional wardrobes,” she captioned the Feb. 14 post she shared with her 5 million IG followers. “Chic and Timeless. Bravo! 👏🏾 @toryburch #ToryBurchFW23 #ad .”

The 26-year-old was also recently named the face of Kith’s women’s spring 2023 campaign . She is known for her fun and trendsetting personal style. Whether it’s strapless denim jumpsuits , casual camo streetwear or feminine feathered gowns , Harvey knows what she’s doing and she never misses.

The it-girl was featured on the cover of Essence ’s January/February issue and revealed that she fell in love with fashion before she was even a teenager. She would attend runway shows with her mom—designer, stylist and blogger Marjorie Harvey—and knew that she wanted modeling to fit into her future.

The SKN by LH founder walked in her first major show with Dolce & Gabbana in 2017 and signed with IMG Models and WMA in 2021.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Kimora Lee Simmons cheers on lookalike daughter Aoki walking in Sergio Hudson NYFW show
New York City, NY13 days ago
Phylicia Rashad walks gracefully in NYFW for Black designer
New York City, NY9 days ago
Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY15 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Adorable Red-Carpet Debut
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Erykah Badu And Teyana Taylor Were A Fashionable Front Row Duo At The Thom Browne NYFW Show
New York City, NY10 days ago
Queen Latifah Takes Son, 4, To Harlem Globetrotters Game: See Courtside Photos
Brooklyn, NY5 days ago
Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Silver Mini With Husband Jay-Z For United Master GRAMMY Party: Photos
Los Angeles, CA20 days ago
Billy Porter Puts Artistic Spin on Athleisure in Puma Suit With Dramatic Hat at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere
Los Angeles, CA24 days ago
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon struts New York Fashion Week runway in red devil-themed dress
New York City, NY9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy