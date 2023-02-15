Lori Harvey Goes Sheer at Tory Burch NYFW Show

The model was recently named the face of Kith’s spring 2023 line.

Lori Harvey attended the Tory Burch fall-winter 2023 New York Fashion Week show. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

After turning heads with her iconic and funky Baby2Baby Gala gown , Lori Harvey is hitting fans and fashion critics alike with another sheer moment. The model sported Tory Burch from head-to-toe for the brand’s runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Her chic and classy getup included a long sleeve sweater just translucent enough for her metallic light-blue bra to shine through. She paired the top with a black figure-hugging midi skirt that featured a mesh, flowy lower half. Harvey accessorized with a low-hanging belt, black-and-gold clutch and blue pointed-toe heels

“This collection was all about changing the perception of beauty and femininity and breaking down traditional wardrobes,” she captioned the Feb. 14 post she shared with her 5 million IG followers. “Chic and Timeless. Bravo! 👏🏾 @toryburch #ToryBurchFW23 #ad .”

The 26-year-old was also recently named the face of Kith’s women’s spring 2023 campaign . She is known for her fun and trendsetting personal style. Whether it’s strapless denim jumpsuits , casual camo streetwear or feminine feathered gowns , Harvey knows what she’s doing and she never misses.

The it-girl was featured on the cover of Essence ’s January/February issue and revealed that she fell in love with fashion before she was even a teenager. She would attend runway shows with her mom—designer, stylist and blogger Marjorie Harvey—and knew that she wanted modeling to fit into her future.

The SKN by LH founder walked in her first major show with Dolce & Gabbana in 2017 and signed with IMG Models and WMA in 2021.

