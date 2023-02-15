Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Why is SF State's mascot a ‘Gator?'

By Alex Baker,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GF6A_0kofcBuZ00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Why does a state university located adjacent to a shopping mall, a golf course and a lush, green park have a mascot named after a creature more commonly found in the Florida Everglades? San Francisco State University in the city’s Laurel Heights district is known as being a highly diverse urban commuter school offering majors that include business, education and health, as well as its renown arts, journalism and ethnic studies programs.

Californians, this state doesn't want you to move there

Since 1931, the school has also been known for its mascot, “The Gator.” But why a gator? Were alligators once native to nearby Lake Merced? Did one escape from the SF Zoo and rampage across campus?

No, there’s in fact, no connection between the SFSU mascot and an actual alligator. According to a post on the university’s library answers website, Gator is a derivative of “Golden Gater,” which was selected as the school’s original mascot because San Francisco was known as the city of the Golden Gate Bridge.

A thread posted in the school library archives from 1931 from the school paper, which in those days was called “The Bay Leaf,” showed there was a lively debate around choosing a mascot at the time. Some of the other options floated included the “Golden Panther,” “Golden Owls” and “Golden Seals.” Even gulls and otters were among the animals considered.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Ultimately, on May 7, 1931, the Golden Gater was officially chosen as the school mascot, narrowly beating out the panther in the voting. In addition to the Golden Gate reference, the Gater, and later Gator, was chosen because it was “steadfast, moving steadily toward its goal” and “strong and it is hoped that the college teams will be strong.”

While early references to the mascot name it as a “Gater,” by August of 1931, The Bay Leaf was referring to it as the Gator. Nine decades later, the Gator, with its trademark toothy grin, is recognized around the city and around the world as the mascot for SF State.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Saturday Links: JV from 'The JV Show' on Wild 94.9 Reported Missing In San Francisco
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
Which California landmarks are at risk from a massive earthquake?
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
The Best Irish Pubs in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Francisco ranks No. 1 US city for runners: study
San Francisco, CA17 hours ago
How Cold Was It in San Francisco? Enough to Break a More Than 100-Year-Old Record
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Pizza My Heart is Expanding in The Bay Area
San Jose, CA21 hours ago
Wild 94.9 host missing in San Francisco, considered at-risk
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
SF's new startup hotspot seen as the road to AI riches
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
BART Silicon Valley Extension Receives $375 Million in State Funding
San Jose, CA19 hours ago
The Forgotten Island in San Francisco that Used to Be a Restaurant and Now It's Gone
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Cannabis pairings and heritage dinners usher in a new era at the Claremont
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Easy Places to Go to See the Rare Bay Area Snow
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Snow falls in the Bay Area
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Hundreds of San Jose homes might sprout at former domed movie theater sites
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Half Moon Bay mayor reflects one month after deadly mass shooting
Half Moon Bay, CA2 days ago
San Francisco installing temporary flood barriers in the Mission District
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Nearly 600 more tech, life science job cuts rattle Bay Area economy
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Snow and ice trap about 200 cars on Northern California road
Livermore, CA1 day ago
Salesian girls wins seventh North Coast Section championship with gritty 59-55 Open Division win over San Ramon Valley
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Kaiser to move hundreds of Oakland workers to Pleasanton campus
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Future of San Jose theater unclear amid annexation
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Half Moon Bay mayor shares update on shooting survivor
Half Moon Bay, CA2 days ago
Woman reported missing in San Mateo
San Mateo, CA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy