Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
KSN News

Roads snow-packed across western and northern Kansas

By Daniel Fair,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2L7o_0kofW95G00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow hit parts of western and northern Kansas Wednesday into early Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that road conditions are slick and packed with snow across the state. Trooper Tod Hileman tweeted a video of eastbound Interstate 70 showing the conditions in Trego County.

Valley Center High School principal, assistant principal resign

To track the latest road conditions from KanDrive, click here.

TRACKING THE WINTER STORM

RADARS

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP

KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER

KSN NEWS TWITTER

KSN NEWS FACEBOOK

KEEPING YOU SAFE

WINTER WEATHER SAFETY TIPS

Winter Weather Alerts have gone into effect and will remain in effect through tomorrow morning. To see the latest, check out KSN’s weather forecast by clicking here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign severe weather awareness proclamation
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Kansas teacher goes viral on TikTok, receives state honor
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Kansas governor cashes in winning Super Bowl bet at Barstool Sportsbook
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How much did Kansans bet on the Super Bowl?
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy