Roads snow-packed across western and northern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow hit parts of western and northern Kansas Wednesday into early Thursday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that road conditions are slick and packed with snow across the state. Trooper Tod Hileman tweeted a video of eastbound Interstate 70 showing the conditions in Trego County.
Winter Weather Alerts have gone into effect and will remain in effect through tomorrow morning.
