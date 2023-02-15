5 Best Tech & Electronics Deals at Costco Right Now

Not only does Costco offer great prices on tech and electronics products, but the warehouse club also offers some terrific benefits. According to Consumer Reports, Costco’s warranty and return policies rank among the best in the industry. You could potentially get up to five years of warranty coverage on select Costco products.

To start, Costco automatically extends the standard manufacturer’s warranty to two years from the date of purchase on TVs and other select electronics. Costco also sells three-year extended warranty plans administered by Allstate that kick in after the extended standard manufacturer’s warranty expires.

As far as returns go, Costco is generous. Electronics purchases — including TVs, smartwatches, touchscreen tablets, drones and cameras — have a 90-day return window from the date of purchase. Finally, Costco offers free lifetime technical support to its members on related products it sells, including TVs, laptops and desktops.

To help you save and reap other Costco-related benefits, here are five of the best tech and electronic deals at the membership warehouse this month .

LG 70″ Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV

“This is a pretty large set for a price we usually only see around Black Friday, and it’s a well-known name-brand, too,” said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews .

“This price is valid through February 26, and the deal is even better since you’ll receive a $75 streaming credit toward either Google Play, Paramount+, Sling TV or Xbox.”

If you have 5.8 to 8.75 feet between your seating area and where you will place your TV, a 70-inch TV is the perfect size.

HP 15.6 Touchscreen Laptop

“This laptop is highly-rated and is $150 off through February 26,” said Ramhold. “It has some decent specs including 12GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, so it’s good for both work and entertainment. If you need a new laptop and don’t want to wait for back-to-school sales or Black Friday, this is a solid purchase this month.”

Apple Watch Series 8

Price: $60 off the regular price

Even though you might see more significant discounts later in the year, $60 off is a good savings.

“This is the latest Apple Watch and you can get it for $60 off this month at Costco through February 26,” said Ramhold. “You can choose either the GPS or the GPS and Cellular versions — both are eligible for this discount. Considering this device is the latest model and it was just released in September, the odds of seeing really excellent discounts probably won’t come up again until Black Friday or at least another major shopping holiday like Memorial Day or July 4th. So if you want this gadget, now’s a good time to buy.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Price: $60 off of the regular price

Samsung sweetens its Costco smartwatch deal with an additional fast charger.

“If you’d rather have an Android smartwatch, you can pick up the latest Galaxy Watch for $60 off this month as well, and it includes two fast chargers,” Ramhold said. “Choose from the 44mm or 40mm models, but the technical specs for each one should be the same so you just have to worry about which one fits you best. Like the other offers mentioned, this one is good through February 26.”

Lenovo Flex 16-Inch FHD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop

If you’re looking for a bit more RAM than what the HP computer provides at 12GB, you can get the Lenovo Flex 16-inch touchscreen with 16GB of RAM.

“This laptop normally costs $900, but this month, it is $250 off — making it just $650 instead,” said Rex Freiberger, CEO of Gadget Review . “Laptops can be a significant financial investment, so if you are in need of a new one, take advantage of deals like this one.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Best Tech & Electronics Deals at Costco Right Now