Patriots come away with incredible haul in NFL.com's 3-round mock draft

The New England Patriots hit the draft lottery in Chad Reuter’s recent three-round mock of the 2023 NFL draft.

With that said, putting a finger on coach Bill Belichick’s moves is about as likely as shoving an elephant through a straw. The bottom line is no one knows exactly what the Patriots are going to do.

But we do know they need help on the offensive front and defensive backfield. They could also use another receiving threat capable of serving as a downfield weapon for Mac Jones.

On NFL.com, Reuters has the Patriots checking all three boxes in emphatic fashion with these three mock draft selections.

Round 1, Pick No. 14: OT, Broderick Jones, Georgia

There’s a reason why Broderick Jones keeps being projected to the Patriots with the No. 14 overall pick. The Patriots are in dire need of an upgrade at the offensive tackle position, and Jones has the upside to be a potential franchise piece.

It also helps that he played left tackle in an SEC division loaded with some of the best pass-rushers in the nation.

Reuters wrote:

“New England’s offensive tackle depth chart must be addressed, with Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon approaching free agency. Jones is not the biggest tackle (6-4, 310), but he plays with attitude and possesses the strength and agility to line up outside in the NFL.”

Pending free agent Isaiah Wynn is on his way out the door for the Patriots, and the team still has to make a decision on Trent Brown. This pick makes a lot of sense for New England.

Round 2, Pick No. 46: WR, Quentin Johnston, TCU

This is where things get fun.

Just imagine the Patriots getting their offensive tackle and TCU receiver Quentin Johnston still magically being on the board in the second round. That would be a big win for New England.

Johnston actually landed as the No. 1 receiver in the entire draft in Luke Easterling’s post-Senior Bowl prospect rankings. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he has the size and skills to be that downfield receiving threat the Patriots have needed for years.

Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor are both pending free agents, and it’s still a coin flip on what direction Tyquan Thornton goes in at this point. If Johnston is still on the board, this is a no-brainer move.

Round 3, Pick No. 76: CB, Riley Moss, Iowa

The Patriots don’t need a savior at cornerback, but they do need some help. especially if Jonathan Jones walks in free agency.

Riley Moss could help fill the void, along with an outside veteran addition. The Patriots already have two promising rookies at corner with Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. They also have a talented veteran in Jalen Mills, when health isn’t an issue.

Moss ended his 2022 campaign with 11 pass deflections and one interception on the backend of the Hawkeyes defense. He has quick feet, and he’s exceptionally strong when jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage.