Open in App
Bellefonte, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Police: Centre County woman steals over $65,000 from father’s bank account

By Jared Weaver,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuZ59_0kofSJgR00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County woman is accused of stealing over $60,000 from her elderly father’s bank account.

Carol Sumner, 52, of Bellefonte, is accused of using the money to help pay other people’s bills, like a $4,800 one from a phone company, from other states like Tennessee and California, according to a criminal complaint by Spring Township police.

Police also noted in the complaint that in September 2021, they were given a copy of a California police report about an investigation into a scam network that Sumner was tied to. In the report she admitted to sending cash to people from the internet, and thought one person she sent money to was the famous actor Kevin Costner.

Suspicion was raised about the missing funds when a sibling noticed large withdrawals after she was looking at the bank account statements on Jan. 12, police said. One of the transactions was in March 2021 for $38,000 that was sent to Sumner’s Cash app account.

Police were able get bank statements and saw that Sumner was stealing from the accounts for years, from June 2020 up until December 2022, the complaint reads. Police said there is a “drastic” difference from when Sumner had access to the bank accounts and when she did not.

Police determined that more than $65,000 was stolen from the bank account during that time by looking at the statements, police said.

Wallet left at Altoona Taco Bell leads to drug, gun arrest, police report

During the course of the investigation, police learned of a deposit of $34,000 that Sumner asked her father to do because she needed help to “get some money that she is owed,” the complaint reads. Later when Sumner was being questioned, she admitted that her father has no idea what he was signing and that some of the stolen money was sent to Africa, California and Tennessee.

Sumner would say “just tell them I am guilty” when she was caught lying about the withdrawals while she was being questioned by police at a State College Walmart, according to the criminal complaint. She said, “I had no money, I had to do something,” and that she was in a “bad spot” with the California scammers, police said.

During their conversation at the store, Sumner got a text from “Kevin Costner,” and when police asked her about it, she showed them text messages that included a picture of the officer, police said.

Sumner faces numerous felony charges of financial exploitation of older adult or care
dependent person, theft by deception, criminal use of a communication facility, and accessing device that is not authorized.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Sumner is our on unsecured bail set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is for Feb. 22.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pine Creek Township woman faces additional identity theft charges
Avis, PA22 hours ago
Local Man Accused of Firing Gun at Washington Township Residence to ‘Scare’ Victim into Leaving the House
Brockway, PA1 day ago
Police: Drugs that child could have ‘easily accessed’ leads to arrest in Elk County
Johnsonburg, PA1 day ago
Hollidaysburg man charged in deadly overdose of Bellwood man
Hollidaysburg, PA1 day ago
'You know what I did:' Man stabbed woman outside Cambria Co. senior center, police say
Ebensburg, PA1 day ago
Police seek out Northumberland County man
Watsontown, PA2 days ago
Snow Shoe woman charged after elderly woman found in “horrific” condition
Snow Shoe, PA1 day ago
Rehab center patients accused of stealing car
Milton, PA2 days ago
‘Just shoot me:’ Man accused of stabbing a woman in Cambria County arrested
Saltsburg, PA2 days ago
Blair County Man Behind Bars
Tyrone, PA2 days ago
Area Man Faces Felony Charges for Allegedly Violating Megan’s Law Requirements
Houtzdale, PA2 days ago
STATE POLICE SEEKING UTV DRIVER WHO EVADED TRAFFIC STOP
Punxsutawney, PA2 days ago
Suspect at large after Altoona burglary
Altoona, PA3 days ago
Lock Haven woman charged with possessing upscale counterfeit items
Lock Haven, PA2 days ago
Local man who stabbed sister-in-law to death wants new trial
Mill Hall, PA2 days ago
Family Dispute Turns Violent as Woman Allegedly Chokes, Threatens Victim
Reynoldsville, PA2 days ago
Centre County representative to host office grand opening
State College, PA1 day ago
NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIER ARRESTED BY PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH POLICE
Punxsutawney, PA2 days ago
PSP: Man jailed after trying to drive Hummer into Centre County home
Lock Haven, PA4 days ago
Somerset, Clearfield added to lanternfly quarantine areas
Clearfield, PA1 day ago
Officials: DuBoistown 'Safe Exchange Zone' possibly one of few in the area
Duboistown, PA1 day ago
Bellefonte man gets nearly 5 years in prison for having grenades
Bellefonte, PA2 days ago
Brockway Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Stealing from Local Golf Course
Brockway, PA3 days ago
Curwensville man arrested after claiming he was hit by baseball bat, police report
Curwensville, PA3 days ago
Police and psychics step up efforts to find who took Cherrie Mahan 38 years ago
Winfield, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy