It’s a time-honored tradition in sports, it seems. After a championship victory, somebody on the winning team is going to suggest that the team was never viewed favorably. That they were an underdog, or that they were doubted. No matter how shameless it can be sometimes, it’s often a regular occurrence. On Wednesday, that held true at the Kansas City Chiefs ‘ Super Bowl LVII parade. Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes was among a few Chiefs who spoke at the parade. Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce, who’s just as bound for Canton as Mahomes could be one day soon, trashed critics of the team.

Mahomes talked about how some claimed the Chiefs were “rebuilding.”

“Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding. I’mma be honest with y’all, I don’t know what rebuilding means! And our rebuilding year, we’re World Champs!” Mahomes exclaimed . “We’re World Champs!”

Kelce furthered the narrative during the Super Bowl parade, as well. NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon quoted Kelce, who said , “The haters were saying that the Chiefs were done.”

It is true that many may have hopped off the bandwagon after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders adding Russell Wilson and Davante Adams did swing opinion their way. So… fair play to Kansas City, here.

So, go on, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Talk all the talk you want.

[ NFL , Bridget Condon ]

The post Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce blast critics at Super Bowl parade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .