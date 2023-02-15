Open in App
West Virginia State
Lootpress

WV OMEGA Statement RE: Legislative Action on Delta-8, Delta-10 Products

By Lootpress News Staff,

10 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA), an organization representing convenience stores, independent grocers and petroleum marketers across West Virginia, today released the following statement concerning legislation that would change legal Delta-8 and Delta-10 products to Schedule 1 products and prohibit these products from being sold in convenience stores.

Over the last two weeks OMEGA, and our members, have been working with Senate leadership – including Senator Stuart – to put additional regulations in place to keep legal CBD Delta and Delta 10 products out of the hands of children and to ensure illegal products never make it into our West Virginia stores. Unfortunately, the products that Senator Mike Stuart has displayed in media interviews have inaccurately depicted the legal CBD Delta 8 & 10 products that our members sell in their stores. The products being shown in the media from Senator Stuart contain a synthetic form of Delta 8, which is not included in the legal products that are regulated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

“It is VERY important to us to keep legal CBD products out of the hands of the children of our state. Which is exactly why we have been working with anyone who shares these same goals. The safety of the children in this state is of the utmost importance to us – just as we know it is to Senator Stuart,” said Brian Waugh, OMEGA Chairman and president of Par Mar Stores. “Perhaps Senator Stuart doesn’t have all the facts – or maybe he is confused about the differences in these products. We feel it is vital to set the record straight and lay out the facts to remove all confusion surrounding this important topic.”

There is a VITAL distinction between the products Senator Stuart is displaying and the legal hemp products that are approved by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and are sold in our convenience stores.

According to a letter released just this past Monday by the DEA’s Chief of Drug & Chemical Evaluation Section, Terrence L. Boos, the federal government has classified Cannabinoids Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC-O as controlled substances, even when synthesized from legal hemp, as these products do not occur naturally in the cannabis plant and can only be obtained synthetically. Therefore, these products – and the ones Senator Stuart is displaying – DO NOT fall under the definition of hemp. DEA officials have remained consistent that Delta-8 TCH products are NOT controlled substances, as long as they are extracted from the natural plant – not synthesized. The products sold in our member stores are all extracted from the natural hemp plant, not synthesized, and are therefore legal both at the federal and state level. Even the FDA is working towards commonsense regulation.

“Given the growing cannabidiol (CBD) products market, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. Today we are announcing that after careful review, the FDA has concluded that a new regulatory pathway for CBD is needed that balances individuals’ desire for access to CBD products with the regulatory oversight needed to manage risks. The agency is prepared to work with Congress on this matter.

A new regulatory pathway would benefit consumers by providing safeguards and oversight to manage and minimize risks related to CBD products. Some risk management tools could include clear labels, prevention of contaminants, CBD content limits, and measures, such as minimum purchase age, to mitigate the risk of ingestion by children. In addition, a new pathway could provide access and oversight for certain CBD- containing products for animals.”

OMEGA supports commonsense regulation of legal CBD products – including Delta 8 and Delta 10. Additionally, we support age restrictions up to age 21, as well as access restrictions to keep these products out of the hands of children. We also support existing packaging requirements and restrictions regulated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

The convenience store industry – small business owners of this state – care about the wellbeing of the people of West Virginia. OMEGA will continue to work hand-in-hand with legislative leaders to ensure these products are appropriately regulated and kept out of the hands of children.

