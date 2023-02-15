Stephen A Smith crashes Molly Qerim’s ‘Super Bowl wrap’ video as fellow ESPN star tells him ‘it’s not just about you’

MOLLY Qerim's goodbye to Arizona took a strange turn earlier this week.

The ESPN host, 38, said farewell to Scottsdale on Monday after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

Qerim took the opportunity to thank fans for their time in Arizona Credit: Getty

Smith opted to complain about his restaurant experiences Credit: Getty Images - Getty

She kicked off by saying that "Arizona has been so good to us."

She then thanked "all the fans that came out," and congratulated "the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and also the Eagles," for what she described as "a tough loss."

Co-host Stephen A Smith's response?

A sarcastic: "Y'all are alright. We appreciate you. You want a cookie?"

Shortly after, Smith, 55, went on a tangent about having "to wait in line" in Scottsdale

He said: "I had to wait in line quite a few times for some restaurants in Scottsdale.

"Maybe that's my issue?"

At which point, co-host Ryan Clark, 43, decided to interject and put Smith in his place.

He said: "You know why? Because it's not just about you Stephen A.

"It's Super Bowl week for everybody."

"Not in Stephen A's world," Qerim commented.

However, Smith justified his stance by simply responding: "I didn't feel like standing in line."

Qerim didn't respond, closing out the video with a smile and a wave at the camera as Clark said goodbye to the viewers before giving Smith a hard side-eye.

Smith has never been shy about voicing his opinions Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Qerim donned Eagles green over the weekend Credit: @mollyqerim