Open in App
Jefferson County, KY
See more from this location?
Louisville Public Media

JCPS unveils major overhaul to school start times

By Jess Clark,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmxHo_0kofPabJ00
A chart with proposed new start times provided by JCPS. (JCPS)

Jefferson County Public Schools is proposing a major overhaul to start times across the district. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said his plan will solve a “transportation crisis” and give many teens more sleep.

Pollio said he knows changing times is “difficult for families.”

“But this is what is right for students,” he said during a press conference Wednesday. “This will positively impact students.”

Pollio said JCPS is one of very few large school systems in the country that still has just two bell times: one for elementary schools at 9:05 a.m. and one for middle and high schools at 7:40 a.m.

But that system has become untenable amidst a bus driver shortage. According to Pollio, 20,000 kids have arrived late to school this year — some by as much as two hours.

“Doing nothing is not an option from our current state right now. We have a national crisis when it comes to school bus drivers,” he said.

Like most other districts, JCPS has struggled to recruit enough bus drivers. Limited staff means drivers have to make double or even triple runs to cover all 700 routes.

The proposal would create nine staggered bell times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., allowing the district to get by with 600 routes. Under the plan, most schools would see their arrival time moved by less than an hour, Pollio said. The major change is that it would bump many middle and high schools to a later 8:40 a.m. arrival, while some elementary schools would move up to a 7:40 a.m. arrival.

Pollio said the district hired a consultant to create the plan that prioritized getting students to school on time with the decreased number of routes. Another priority, Pollio said, was moving as many high-needs middle and high schools as possible to a later start time. Some teens are catching the bus as early as 6:15 a.m. under the current plan.

“Research is clear: This is not healthy for our students,” Pollio said. He pointed to research from the University of Washington that showed moving bell times later for middle and high schoolers in Seattle gave them more sleep and improved their attendance and grades.

A review of 38 studies in the Journal of School Health found later start times were associated with better grades and attendance, more sleep, as well as fewer motor vehicle crashes.

The district was not able to move all middle and high schools to a later time, so JCPS prioritized non-magnet schools and schools with the lowest scores on state standardized tests.

For elementary schools, Pollio said consultants tried to make sure there were a variety of start times in each cluster. A cluster is the group of elementary schools families can choose from based on their home address.

The district says the proposal will also reduce the average bus ride to 27 minutes, down from 29 minutes. Pollio said he doesn’t expect sports and extracurricular activities to be significantly impacted, but that the district may have to make changes to the Child Enrichment Program (CEP) , which provides childcare before and after school.

For JCPS employees and families whose work schedules do not align with the new start and dismissal times, Pollio said they can transfer schools. The transfer period for students opens May 1.

The superintendent said he’s planning a public forum in the coming months. He’s hoping for the board to vote on the plan before Spring Break.

The changes would be in effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Amid ‘the toughest time in education in over a century,’ Pollio touts wins for JCPS
Louisville, KY2 days ago
The widespread consequences of misrepresenting gender in death
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Louisville community members ask for investment in youth at first violence reduction town hall
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Louisville Metro Council request for ethics review of colleague misses mark
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Humana to end employer-sponsored plans to focus on government-funded programs
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Cassie Chambers Armstrong declares victory in Kentucky Senate District 19 race
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Utility regulators cite CenterPoint Energy for four violations in Southern Ind. carbon monoxide issues
Jeffersonville, IN3 days ago
The Bard’s Town owner Doug Schutte has died
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Coyote sightings more common amid winter breeding season
Louisville, KY1 day ago
New Albany and Floyd County police to carry opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone
New Albany, IN6 days ago
NPR Board Elects Stephen George as Member Director
Louisville, KY3 days ago
LMPD releases limited details after officer shot and injured 2 teens Monday
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Win tickets for Journeys of Faith 2
Louisville, KY1 day ago
‘Black to the Future’ highlights Black people’s contributions to art and music
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Win tix to see Ben Folds at the Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY6 days ago
Win tix to see The Mountain Goats at the Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy