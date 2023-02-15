Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Suspected East Portland serial assaulter arrested, police seeking additional victims

By Andrew Foran,

10 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A suspect in a series of assaults that occurred in January and February was arrested Tuesday, Portland police announced.

Christopher Luchini, 27, was arrested at the grocery store where he worked. It is suspected that he assaulted four women, but police say there were likely more victims.

Albany mom accused of murdering her 3-year-old found unfit to stand trial

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the assaults happened near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. Three of the four confirmed victims were treated at local hospitals, while a fourth victim escaped uninjured.

Police shared that after his arrest, Luchini’s residence was searched on a warrant and they discovered evidence that connected him to the assaults.

Luchini is believed to have been targeting mainly women in the Central Eastside District, using an edged weapon for slashing, officials said.

The man is now facing three counts of second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police ask anyone who believes they were assaulted by Luchini or anyone who has information about an assault to contact Detective Carlos Ibarra at carlos.ibarra@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-3333.

