Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Means Business in Red Tailored Suit & Matching Metallic Pumps at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Amina Ayoud,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzANX_0kofMh1z00

Mindy Kaling attended Michael Kors’ fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week today. Sat front-row, Kaling watched the show in a monochrome bright red suit and sharp footwear.

Kaling’s look was comprised of a red tailored blazer worn overtop a satin button down tucked into her trousers. On bottom, the comedian wore matching crimson trousers, also with an expertly tailored fit that made the ensemble look more business-forward.

Kaling carried a red leather mini bag with a gold chain strap that matched the mid-size hoops hidden behind her hair which she wore in the same metallic hue.

Opting for a sharp and effortlessly shiny addition to her ensemble, Kaling wore a pair of glossy metallic red pointed-toe pumps that made her look monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered “The Office” star a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Kaling included.

Kaling never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. The “Mindy Project” creator ‘s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Check out Mindy Kaling’s best shoe style moments.

More from Footwear News
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Nicky Hilton Bundles Up in Padded Coat With Leather Leggings & Shearling Ankle Boots in NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gabrielle Union Whimsically Arrives in ‘Stained Glass’ Versace Gown & Pumps at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Dwyane Wade
Pasadena, CA10 hours ago
Queen Latifah Hits High Notes in Dramatic Corset Dress & Platform Sandals for NAACP Awards 2023
Pasadena, CA9 hours ago
WNBA Star Brittney Griner & Wife Cherelle Griner Suit Up at NAACP Image Awards 2023 in Glossy Boots
Pasadena, CA9 hours ago
Blac Chyna Flatters Her Feet in Gold Heels for NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA11 hours ago
Serena Williams Holds Court in Velvet Bustier Dress & Sheer Pumps at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA11 hours ago
Niecy Nash Chooses a Plunging Blue Dress & Heels for NAACP Awards 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts
Pasadena, CA9 hours ago
Marsai Martin Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA9 hours ago
Zendaya Commands Attention at NAACP Awards 2023 in Versace Dress & Sharp Pumps
Pasadena, CA11 hours ago
Paris Hilton Revamps 2002 Chainmail Dress With Corset & Sparkling Pumps at Klarna’s House of Y2K Launch Party
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tina Lawson Styles Taupe Heels & Chocolate Leather Jumpsuit With Husband Richard Lawson at Humor Mill Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Kristen Bell Takes All-Black Dressing Up a Notch With Angular Satin Pumps for ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kathy Hilton Flatters Her Feet in Pink PVC Pumps at Paris Hilton x Klarna’s House of Y2K Launch Party
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy