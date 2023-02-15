Open in App
New York City, NY
Footwear News

Kathy Hochul Suits Up in Leather Blazer & Pumps at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Aaron Royce,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qo9mh_0kofMeNo00

Kathy Hochul, the current governor of New York, was sharply suited for Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Hochul sat in the front row alongside Gloria Steinem and Anna Wintour for the show in New York City. Her outfit for the occasion featured a pair of black split-hem trousers, paired with a taupe silk button-down blouse. The set was layered beneath a complementary taupe leather blazer, which Hochul accessorized with a glossy black patent leather clutch, silver necklace and hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Hochul finished her outfit with a set of leather pumps. Her black style featured faintly shiny uppers covered in reptilian embossments. The sleek pair included a breathable D’Orsay silhouette — a pointed-toe pump’s toes and counters, with empty space at their sides — and were finished with stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style added a dash of texture to Hochul’s attire while remaining sharp and formal for the occasion.

Hochul was one of many stars in a full front row — including Katie Holmes , Kate Hudson and Lea Michele — that took in Kors’ latest designs, inspired by powerful women of the 1960s and ’70s including Steinem, Jane Fonda, Yoko Ono, Cicely Tyson, Aretha Franklin and Kors’ own mother, Joan Hamburger.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Michael Kors’ fall 2023 fashion show in the gallery.

