Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

First nonstop ‘Disney to Disney’ flight from one Orange County to another to take off from Orlando

By Sarah Wilson,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYZ8W_0kofMY2K00

The first nonstop flight from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California will take passengers from the land of Disney World to Disney Land this week.

Breeze Airways’ first “Disney to Disney” flight will take off from Orlando International Airport to John Wayne Airport on Thursday.

Airline officials said the Orange County to Orange County flights will start at $69.

The airline, which launched in 2021, is also offering sales on seven routes departing from MCO:

  • Akron-Canton, OH (from $47 one way)
  • Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR (from $52 one way)
  • Charleston, SC (from $49 one way)
  • Huntsville, AL (from $49)
  • Tulsa, OK (from $39 one way)
  • Orange County, CA (from $69 one way)
  • Providence, RI (Starting July 14, from $39 one way)

Click here for more information.

