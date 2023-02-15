Charges dropped against reporter arrested while covering East Palestine derailment

Charges have been dropped for a NewsNation reporter arrested during a news conference regarding the East Palestine train derailment.

“My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence, and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence,” Ohio Attorney Dave Yost said in a release Wednesday.

Officers arrested reporter Evan Lambert as he was doing a live report.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment

Authorities told him to leave the news conference and said he was speaking too loudly.

When Lambert refused, he was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, a second-degree misdeamoner, and criminal trespass.

DeWine’s office said he did not see the incident but heard a “disagreement,” according to his press secretary.

Yost also called on officials to show a higher level of restraint when arresting reporters, who are respected by free speech.