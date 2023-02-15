Charges dropped against reporter arrested while covering East Palestine derailment
By WHIO Staff,
10 days ago
Charges have been dropped for a NewsNation reporter arrested during a news conference regarding the East Palestine train derailment.
“My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence, and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence,” Ohio Attorney Dave Yost said in a release Wednesday.
Officers arrested reporter Evan Lambert as he was doing a live report.
