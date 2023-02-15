Open in App
Malibu, CA
4-year-old mountain lion dies from injuries after being hit by car on PCH in Malibu

10 days ago

A mountain lion who was hit by a driver on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu has died.

The 4-year-old mountain lion was found hurt Tuesday night on the side of the road, just south of Mulholland Highway. The animal appeared to have injuries to one of its legs.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was called out to assess the animal, and officials later confirmed the cougar died from its injuries.

This latest incident came just three weeks after mountain lion P-81 was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains after also possibly being hit by a car.

As Los Angeles prepares to celebrate the life of P-22, a new study shows that mountain lions are being killed on California roads and highways faster than they can reproduce.

Earlier this month, a study found mountain lions are being killed on California roads and highways faster than they can reproduce.

UC Davis researchers say data shows one or two mountain lions were killed every week between 2015 and 2022. They added that the number is slowly coming down, but the reason behind that is still known.

One possible solution to curb mountain lion deaths is a wildlife crossing near Agoura Hills. The project will span over 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway and is expected to be completed in 2025.

