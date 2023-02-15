Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

‘It’s been a dynasty’: Travis Kelce gives speech at Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

By Pete Grathoff,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6nst_0kofKNMJ00

The Chiefs players didn’t disappoint when they spoke at Wednesday’s Super Bowl LVII celebration at Union Station in Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes , tight end Travis Kelce , linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive lineman Chris Jones took the microphone and fired up the thousands of fans who were in attendance.

They noted how some pundits said the Chiefs would take a step back after trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami last spring (although no one said Hill’s name).

Mahomes said: “I gotta be honest, I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year, we’re world champs!”

Kelce, who wore a Bud Light chain and a throwback Chiefs track suit, gave another memorable speech that was interactive with the fans.

“Let me take you back to 2022 in the month of maybe April, maybe,” Kelce said. “Guys were getting signed left and right. The haters were saying that the Chiefs would never make the playoffs.

“The haters are saying that the Chiefs were done. If you knew the Chiefs were gonna win the division, let me hear you say, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

The fans, naturally, responded appropriately.

“All right now,” Kelce continued, “if you knew the Chiefs were gonna get the No. 1 seed, let me hear you say, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

Again, the crowd responded enthusiastically.

“I knew it. You knew it, but they ain’t knew it. If you all knew that Patrick Mahomes was gonna win the MVP, let me get a, ‘Hell, yeah!’

“If you knew the Kansas City Chiefs were going to have a best offense in the National Football League, let me hear you say, ‘Uhhhhhh. Nah nah nah nah!’ That’s good one right there. I like that one right there.

“If you knew Chris Jones was going to be the best defensive player in the nation, let me hear you say, ‘Uhhhhhh, Nah nah nah nah!’”

Kelce then addressed the fans.

“Hey, Chiefs Kingdom, we do this for you guys,” he said. “I want you guys to genuinely know this. We do this for you guys. And we love every single time you make Arrowhead shake.”

Kelce also said this season was the best of his life.

“Everybody’s asking if this is a dynasty,” Kelce said. “It’s been a dynasty. Y’all just didn’t notice until now. Believe that (stuff), feel that (stuff). It’s Chiefs Kingdom forever, baby.”

Here is the video of Kelce speaking to the fans .

Radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus tried to end the celebration after Kelce talked, but Jones grabbed the microphone and had Kelce deliver his “You’ve got to fight for your right to party” line to the crowd.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
One pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII left Kurt Warner dumbfounded
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Video shows Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes pleading with Andy Reid to stay in Jaguars game
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Where is Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after Super Bowl win? Not at Disneyland
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for two years
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Posts Cryptic Comment as Son Jackson Is Slammed Online
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Eagles safety fined by the NFL for this hit on a Chiefs player in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hopes Eric Bieniemy continues to ‘prove doubters wrong’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Dad tears up learning daughter secretly donated a kidney to him. ‘I can’t stop crying’
Kirkwood, MO2 days ago
Woman found dead at vacant Kansas City car wash apparently missing since early February
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Skeleton nabbed at Super Bowl parade is home, but forever marked by foray with Chiefs
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Philadelphia anchor apologizes for cursing out officials on the air after Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Kansas City Star earns multiple APSE Top 10 honors for coverage of KC sports scene
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Could KU basketball repeat as national champions? What Bill Self said on the topic
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator. Here’s why that was expected
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Four Overland Park police officers on leave amid investigation. How much has it cost?
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
KC church billed thousands for water it says it didn’t use. Now its pantry is struggling
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Olathe nursing home worker accused of hitting, kicking 74-year-old woman with dementia
Olathe, KS2 days ago
Missouri AG launches effort to remove St. Louis prosecutor. What you need to know
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Mind-boggling statistics of Bill Self era: Monday’s KU basketball game the latest
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Bob Huggins will be unhappy camper if WVU Mountaineers are denied NCAA Tournament bid
Morgantown, WV8 hours ago
Kansas City police investigate after body was found in wooded area near Missouri River
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
‘Hole that sucked people in’: Teachers allege Kansas City Christian school was ‘toxic’
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy