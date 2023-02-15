‘It’s been a dynasty’: Travis Kelce gives speech at Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

The Chiefs players didn’t disappoint when they spoke at Wednesday’s Super Bowl LVII celebration at Union Station in Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes , tight end Travis Kelce , linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive lineman Chris Jones took the microphone and fired up the thousands of fans who were in attendance.

They noted how some pundits said the Chiefs would take a step back after trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami last spring (although no one said Hill’s name).

Mahomes said: “I gotta be honest, I don’t know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year, we’re world champs!”

Kelce, who wore a Bud Light chain and a throwback Chiefs track suit, gave another memorable speech that was interactive with the fans.

“Let me take you back to 2022 in the month of maybe April, maybe,” Kelce said. “Guys were getting signed left and right. The haters were saying that the Chiefs would never make the playoffs.

“The haters are saying that the Chiefs were done. If you knew the Chiefs were gonna win the division, let me hear you say, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

The fans, naturally, responded appropriately.

“All right now,” Kelce continued, “if you knew the Chiefs were gonna get the No. 1 seed, let me hear you say, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

Again, the crowd responded enthusiastically.

“I knew it. You knew it, but they ain’t knew it. If you all knew that Patrick Mahomes was gonna win the MVP, let me get a, ‘Hell, yeah!’

“If you knew the Kansas City Chiefs were going to have a best offense in the National Football League, let me hear you say, ‘Uhhhhhh. Nah nah nah nah!’ That’s good one right there. I like that one right there.

“If you knew Chris Jones was going to be the best defensive player in the nation, let me hear you say, ‘Uhhhhhh, Nah nah nah nah!’”

Kelce then addressed the fans.

“Hey, Chiefs Kingdom, we do this for you guys,” he said. “I want you guys to genuinely know this. We do this for you guys. And we love every single time you make Arrowhead shake.”

Kelce also said this season was the best of his life.

“Everybody’s asking if this is a dynasty,” Kelce said. “It’s been a dynasty. Y’all just didn’t notice until now. Believe that (stuff), feel that (stuff). It’s Chiefs Kingdom forever, baby.”

Here is the video of Kelce speaking to the fans .

Radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus tried to end the celebration after Kelce talked, but Jones grabbed the microphone and had Kelce deliver his “You’ve got to fight for your right to party” line to the crowd.