Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Might Be Excited About Filming ‘House of Villains,’ But His Wife Brittany Is Reportedly Not

Fans can expect to see some of the most iconic reality TV villains, including former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Rachel Reilly, and Johnny Bananas, on a brand new reality series, House of Villains . Jax recently confirmed his involvement in the highly anticipated show, but not everyone in his camp shares his excitement.

Given Jax’s history of being unfaithful, his wife, Brittany Cartwright , is reportedly worried about his involvement in the new show – but that’s not stopping Jax from getting in front of the cameras yet again.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor | Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Jax Taylor confirms that he is heading back to TV

Jax recently teased his followers with a cryptic post on Twitter that seemed to indicate he was involved in a major project, writing, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s also been a lot of fun!”

The reality star later confirmed his involvement in the new show after a fan asked him directly on social media. Although we haven’t heard anything official in regard to House of Villains , Jax made it clear that the rumors are true.

Jax remains the only person to confirm that the project, which is set to premiere on E!, is underway. The last time fans saw Jax in front of the cameras was on Vanderpump Rules , and most viewers seem happy that he is coming back to the world of reality TV.

Although we don’t know when filming for the new series will begin, Jax’s return to television doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Brittany Cartwright is rumored to be worried about her husband filming ‘House of Villains’

Considering how Jax has cheated on her in the past, it probably won’t shock fans that she is reportedly unhappy with his decision to return to reality TV.

According to Bravo and Cocktails , a source claims that Brittany is ‘very worried’ about Jax filming House of Villains . While she is happy about the extra income, she would like to be by his side the entire time. After all, she reportedly doesn’t even trust him when he goes to local bars and now he is going to be spending time with other gorgeous women.

Brittany has not confirmed the reports, but fans have mostly agreed with her. A few viewers chimed in about how they feel bad for Brittany, while others expressed doubt that Jax will ever change his ways.

Jax Taylor has hinted at returning to reality TV since he got fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax has maintained that he is willing to come back to reality TV following his exit from Vanderpump Rules . In fact, a few years ago, Jax stated that he would be curious about a project that combines the elements of Vanderpump Rules and Bravo’s other hit series, Real Housewives .

According to Heavy , he went to share that he hasn’t moved out of California because he has a few ‘new projects’ lined up. Given how Jax played the part of a villain on Vanderpump Rules , it doesn’t come as a surprise that he is gearing up for a show titled House of Villains .

But there is one person who seems reluctant about Jax mingling with other reality stars. And we can’t really blame her.

A premiere date for House of Villians has not been announced. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesday nights on Bravo.